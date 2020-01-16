Clinton announces QT development

QT COMING.

Clinton Economic Development announced today that QT will be operational near Clinton by spring, 2021.

The convenience store / gas station will be on Hwy 72 at I-26, east of Clinton High School and across from Arby’s - Exit 54. “We are so excited that they chose Clinton for their truck stop,” the announcement said. “Please help us welcome this new business!”

Grading and clearing the land has begun, the announcement said. Much more about economic development in Clinton will be in the Jan. 22 Clinton Chronicle.