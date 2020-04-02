City & YMCA ink agreement

Splish, splash: Council proceeds with water park.

The City of Clinton and the Clinton YMCA have entered into a memorandum of understanding to move forward with plans for an aquatic recreation facility.

The proposed aquatic facility would be located at the YMCA, near Sonic. The vote to continue with the project was unanimous, but some council members expressed concern with the process that left them in the dark.

“I am in total support,” said Councilman Ronnie Roth. “It would be a great asset. However, an increase to the recreation budget has been made without full council involvement. Before you go to the YMCA, come to council.”

City Administrator Bill Ed Cannon went to the YMCA board first, which recently approved its involvement in the project with a MOU. Cannon said if the YMCA was not on board, there would be nothing to present City Council.

Cannon and Mayor Bob McLean defended the process and said the MOU was non-binding. It allows Cannon to discuss the matter with the YMCA, receive bids and drawings.

“I went to the YMCA board first and then to you, before I spend $8,000 to $10,000 (on plans to present the Council for approval),” said Cannon.

“We have to spend $10,000 to find out what we want?,” asked Councilman Danny Cook.

How much will the project cost? – it could be anywhere from $1.5 to $2 million. Everything from a splash pad to a lazy river and water slides has been mentioned thus far. The money will come from hospitality taxes that also will fund a new Recreation Complex.

“We have the money to do both,” said McLean.

Cannon said a public meeting is needed for community input. He said the YMCA would operate the facility. “We’re not in the swimming pool business,” he said.

In a related vote, council voted unanimously to award a $1.6 million bid to Threlko, Inc. of Ninety Six for Phase 1 construction (grading) at the recreation complex.

RADIO EQUIPMENT

City Council approved the purchase of an 800 MHZ Radio System (32 walkies and 9 portables) for the Fire Department. A 50-year-old radio tower was damaged by the storm on Jan. 11. The cost for the upgrade is $155,416.02, paid for in three payments of $53,8667.42 and paid for with local option sales tax funds.

It will cost $7,500 to take down the damaged tower, possibility paid for by insurance.

ROOF REPAIRS

City Council approved spending $58,000 to repair a section of roof at the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center. The 6,500 square feet section will see gravel replaced with rubberized roof. Nunnery Roofing was awarded the project with the low bid.

CHRISTMAS DÉCOR

City Council approved spending $25,406.40 on Christmas Pole Décor (Mounted Candle Wreaths with LED Warm Lights) from MOSCA Design. Current décor covers 32 poles, but the new decorations will cover 60 poles.

ANNEXATION

City Council approved a resolution and ordinance to annex the Quik Trip property, at I-26 and SC 72, in front of Zaxby’s. Another resolution and ordinance to annex a 50-foot-wide turn area at West Corporate Center Drive, beside the QT property, was approved. This section was owned by the City, but never annexed.

A special called meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Monday for second reading and final approval of the QT annexation.

SURPLUS PROPERTY SALE

City Council will sell 2.008 acres of surplus property on North Adair Street to Rock Solid Construction, LLC for $45,055 from bids received Jan. 8. Money will be placed in the hospitality tax fund.

LIBRARY

Ann Szypulski, Laurens County Library Director, said a proposed 12,000 square feet, $4.3 million new Clinton Library project is being prepared for the Capital Sales Tax Commission. City Council gave unanimous support. The city will provide location and land within the city limits and the city will pay for the library’s utilities.

In other business,

• City Council approved second reading of an ordinance updating business license rate classes.

• City Council authorized a facility encroachment agreement with Cannon and CSX as it relates to Gary Street sewer repairs.

• Friends of Martha Dendy made a presentation about its work and future plans – GED and Career Services, Vocation Rehab, basketball tournaments, cultural events and more. The group is looking for funding and acknowledged the City’s support.

• In the police department, Jerry Anthony Harris was promoted to lieutenant and Dispatcher Kay Baker retired after 22 years.

• Adele Alducin was recognized for receiving awards from the South Carolina Festival and Events Association Meeting.

• February was designated American Heart Association Month, Black History Month and Children’s Dental Health Care Month by Council.

• Council handled all business in open session and in a timely manner.