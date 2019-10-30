City trash going to Cross Anchor

Clinton will get trash-cost reimbursement.

The City of Clinton’s choice to transport its trash to Cross Anchor will be subsidized in part by Laurens County.

County Council unanimously agreed last Tuesday to reimburse Clinton $17 per ton for the household trash that the city’s public works department hauls to Cross Anchor, instead of the Twin Chimneys Landfill in Greenville County. It’s a shorter distance for Clinton’s transport, but it’s more expensive than Twin Chimneys.

County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield said reimbursing Clinton will not adversely affect Laurens County’s trash operations. “It’s a zero balance (for county public works),” Satterfield said.

The reimbursement was requested Oct. 7 in a letter by City Director of Utilities and Public Works Joey Meadors to County Administrator Jon Caime.

The county has decided to build a transfer station (to collect trash from all over Laurens County) at the current solid waste disposal site, but it won’t be ready until next year. When it opens, county reimbursements to Clinton will end, as the city will have the option of an in-county transfer site.

It’s all part of a trash-collection and disposal system that Caime said will require more county money next year to balance. He said the county must invest in new equipment and comply with SC DHEC orders to monitor a closed landfill. The county charges a $65 fee for garbage disposal, and supplements that fee with tax money. The fee was recommended at $83 per residential and business site a year ago, but the council opted for an increase from $60 to $65. The county is saving $400,000 a year in tipping fees by going to Twin Chimneys, as opposed to a private landfill transfer station - now closed - near Clinton.

Caime wants solid waste disposal to be a stand-alone cost for the county, not supplemented by taxes.

“Two months ago, I made the decision to take our solid waste to the landfill located in Cross Anchor,” Meadors wrote. “This move has allowed us to increase productivity each day due to less time spent traveling to the disposal site. However with this move, our disposal costs have increased since the county does not pick up the cost for the Cross Anchor site.

“While the City was transporting to Twin Chimney the County picked up the cost for each ton disposed.”

The city asked the county to “pick up $18.00 of the $25.00 per ton charge we have to pay for disposal at the Cross Anchor location.” Satterfield said the actual charge to the county is $17 per ton.

The City of Clinton will submit monthly invoices to receive reimbursement by Laurens County, and a spreadsheet for the county’s review. Council Member Jeff Carroll clarified that this was only until the transfer station becomes operational. Council’s vote to approve was 6-0 (member Dianne Anderson was absent).