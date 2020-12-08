City Hall landscaping approved; Scots & Brats canceled

Clinton City Council will beautify M.S. Bailey Municipal Center's grounds with hospitality and accommodation tax money.

Council voted unanimously on Monday to proceed with the project. The estimated construction cost is $81,520. With a 15 percent contingency, the estimated bid total is $93,748.

WK Dickson provided conception of what the project will look like (see artwork on page 6). High canopy trees will provide shade. A brick plaza will feature picnic tables. Shrubbery will be waist level.

“People will be able to have a nice meal and stretch their legs while visiting our city,” said Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs.

The phased plan had easy maintenance and the upcoming Christmas Light Show in mind. Funding will not take away from ongoing projects.

Higgs said current landscaping around the building is in a state of “disrepair.” The Council may decided to outsource maintenance upon completion.

Removal of existing trees and shrubs, grading, the brick plaza, new trees and shrubs, ground cover, sidewalk, four benches, mulch beds, irrigation improvements and grass are included in the estimate.

Also at the meeting, Scots & Brats festival was canceled upon the recommendation of the City staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilwoman Shirley Jenkins broke into applause. Councilwoman Megan Walsh later commended City staff on the decision.

“We feel with the latest round of guidelines (CDC and executive orders from the governor) it would be in our best interest to cancel it at this time,” said Higgs.

In other business:

• City Policeman David Lollis was recognized for his Clinton Chronicle Reader's Choice win – Best Police Officer.

• Clinton Fire was recognized for its Clinton Chronicle Reader's Choice win – Best Public Service Department.

• Council approved an emergency ordinance temporarily suspending normal Council meetings and authorizing the City Manager to enact a plan to ensure the continuance of City services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

• Council decided to hold a workshop on a Saturday in late October, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to look back at and ahead to projects. Some Council members said a workshop was needed to get everyone on the same page for the year. Councilman Ronnie Roth does not want Council to use the meeting to micromanage City staff.

• Council approved second reading on an ordinance for the disposition of city owned property – Sterilite (53 acres) and the American Legion Hut (2.5 acres).

• Lacy Singletary was introduced as the new Administrative Assistant for the City Manager.

• The final DHEC permit for the Recreation Complex has been approved and construction will get started.

• Council will make recommendations to the A-Tax Committee in September.

• Council voted to proceed with a Connectivity Study. The exploratory phase is $2,000.

“This is a connectivity masterplan for the city that looks to connect people to the things they need,” said Higgs. “It connects resources with people, whether food for recreation.”

• City Manager Bill Ed Cannon missed the meeting due to knee replacement surgery.

The next Council meeting will be Sept. 8.