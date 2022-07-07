City Council to talk a loan

The Clinton City Council will talk about taking out a loan in its meeting on Monday.

The council meeting will be July 11 - the normal first Monday of month meeting date was the Independence Day holiday -- at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St. Interested parties can attend the meeting in person or view it in real-time on the City's Facebook Page.

Council will recognize the retirement of Chief Municipal Judge Bob Link.

Council will consider a public hearing for the SRF loan, and a resolution authorizing an application to the SC Water Quality Revolving Fund Authority for a loan from the State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund. Previously, the City had announced a discussion of the Florida Street Wastewater Pump Station and infrastructure for the Stone Creek Development. Council is expected to approve Public Wiorks Building fascilities repairs, and will consider plans for Police, Fire, and BMC facility upgrades (DP3 Architects).

The City's electric rate stabilization fund and possible action also will be a discussion matter, according to the agenda.

As agenda item 11, City Council will recognize citizens who have registered to speak, 2 minutes per speaker, regarding agenda items only. Council also will hear reports and recommendations.

The next Clinton City Council meeting should be August 1.