Fri, 09/30/2022 - 12:28pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
The Clinton City Council on Monday is expected to award a construction contract for construction of the Stone Creek Pump Station and rehab of the Florida Street Pump Station and forced mains, an infrasturcture project related to a new DR Horton subdivision on the Vance property off the Springdale Road By-pass near Eastside Elementary School.

The action will part of the Council's regular monthly meeting, at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Building, 211 North Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public.

On the agenda also is a presentation by Barrett Moody about connections for Presbyterian College students and local businesses, and recognizing citizens who have registered to address the council about agenda items - each person gets 2 minutes. Council will have closed session discussions about a contract related to City Administration and a contract related to City Property.

The meeting is live-streamed on the City's Facebook Page.

 

 

