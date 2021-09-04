City Council - April 12

Clinton City Council will discuss 3 matters in closed session this Monday evening.

The regular monthly meeting of the Clinton City Council - changed this month from the normal 1st Monday to the 2nd Monday - will be at 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal center. The public portions of the meeting will be viewable electronically on the City of Clinton's Facebook @cityofclintonsc

The closed session discussions will be:

1) legal matter regarding code enforcement;

2) economic development matters relating to Project Blue and other;

3) One contract relatiung to sale and purchase of city owned property. No votes, polls, or action can be taken in closed session.

Council also will consider an emergency ordinance related to Covid; a presentation from developers; adjustment of the local option sales tax property tax program; adoption of a non standard meter rider option policy; purchase of one rubber track mini excavator; paving contract with Satterfield Construction Co. for paving West Centennial St. and Calvert Ave. from S. Woodrow to S. Holland St.; appointment to the board of the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority; and city manager reports.

Following closed session, council will consider this matter: "Second reading of an ordinance approving the sale of city owned real property containing 40 acres more or less, located on the southeast side of SC Highway 72 within the corporate limits of the City of Clinton, being identified as Laurens County Tax Map Numbers 901-35-01-034 and 901-35-01-033." The buyer and price have not been made public.

Second Reading approval makes the matter official.

The meeting will conclude with reports and recommendations. The council also has 3 sets of minutes to consider: Council Meeting, March 1; Special Called Meeting, March 18; and Budget Workshop, March 25.