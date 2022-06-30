The City of Clinton's Town Rhythms

PHOTOS: No Rhythm Necessary, Just Enjoy.

With Johnny Barker on piano, Barry Duke on vocals and saxophone, Donald Jordan on guitar, Norman Allred on drums, and Bryce Sandal on sound, The Barker Duke Band lit up the Depot in downtown Clinton last Thursday night with their beach music.

The weather was perfect with a cool breeze and bright sunshine, giving you the feeling that you were right on the beach.

With a little over a 100 people in attendance and lawn chairs all around, you could tell that town really missed the music on Thursday nights because as we all know, Covid brought in many changes that lasted a few years. Now more than ever, we all appreciate the freedom to be outside and breathing the fresh air that we all missed so much.

From the cute couples dancing in the middle for all to see, to the laugher of children playing just a few feet away, the atmosphere was nothing short of amazing.

The ice cream was endless and the chocolate chip cookies to made the evening just a little bit sweeter. With everyone smiling into the night, it seems as if 9 pm came just a bit too quickly because no one was ready to leave, but as the saying goes, all good things much come to an end. Luckily for us, this is just the beginning to continue to an old tradition of Thursday nights at the Depot with food and music for all.

So, if you didn’t come this past Thursday for the music and laughter, you should surely come next time down to the Depot where all is welcome, but no rhythm is required.