The City of Clinton's Emergency Ordinance

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:41am Vic MacDonald
City of Clinton
District 56 Board meeting - March 23 - CANCELLED. Laurens County Council meeting - March 24 - CANCELLED. Upcoming meetings; Pending the end of COVID-19 threat. Clinton City Council - Monday, April 6, 6 pm, council chambers, municipal building, North Broad St. Laurens County Safe Home annual community board meeting - Monday, April 13, 5:30 pm, in the boardroom at Piedmont Tech, Laurens Campus.  Laurens County Council - Tuesdays, April 14 & 28, 5:30 pm, council chambers, second floor, historic courthouse, downtown Laurens. District 56 Board of Education - Monday, April 27, 7:30 pm, Clinton Elementary School. These meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act, unless otherwise designated.

The City Assumes Emergency Powers - CITY OF CLINTON STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA - AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE REGARDING COVID-19.

 

To be considered at a called meeting of city council, Friday, March 20, 7:30 AM in council chambers.

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020- 08 related to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and declared that a State of Emergency exists in South Carolina; and

WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance recommending the suspension of large events and mass gatherings that consist of 50 people or more in order to slow the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the President of the United States of America issued guidelines recommending the suspension of social gatherings that consist of 10 people or more in order to slow the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, it is imperative for local government to continue to operate during States of Emergency and to take steps to ensure continuity in the delivery of government services during such times; and

WHEREAS, it is equally imperative for local governments to take steps to minimize the need for large gatherings in order to protect public health and safety and the health and safety of local government officials and staff; and ...

 

The rest of the ordinance is attached - as PDFs -- 3 pages.

 

PDF icon Emergency Ordinance COVID-19-1.pdf
PDF icon Emergency Ordinance COVID-19-2.pdf
PDF icon Emergency Ordinance COVID-19-3.pdf

