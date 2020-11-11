City of Clinton transfers land to Martha Dendy committee, school district

In a special called meeting, Tuesday morning, The City of Clinton transferred property:

• Martha Dendy property was transferred to the Martha Dendy Committee. With funding from the City and the Capital Sales Tax initiative, the committee can start making dreams for the property a reality.

• The American Legion Hut (2.5 acres) and property beside Clinton Middle School tennis courts (24 acres) has been sold to District 56 for $85,000. Mayor Bob McLean said any plans District 56 has for the property would be beneficial to the city and the school district.

Note: Today’s Veterans celebration will take place at 11 a.m. at The Depot in Downtown Clinton.