City of Clinton passes mask resolution

The people of Clinton can choose to wear masks or not.

Clinton City Council passed a resolution, not an ordinance in response to COVID-19.

The ordinance was rejected 3-3 (did not reach two-thirds majority for an emergency ordinance), with Mayor Bob McLean, Ronnie Roth and Garry Kuykendall voting against passage. Megan Walsh, Shirley Jenkins and Danny Cook voted for the ordinance. Robbie Neal was absent due to sickness.

The resolution later passed by unanimous vote. Laurens City Council also asked, but did not order citizens to wear masks.

“I don't oppose a strongly worded resolution to encourage citizens to wear a mask,” said Roth. “However, Council should not be in the business of mandating their citizens to wear masks.”

Roth and McLean said the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was against mandating masks.

Walsh said not requiring masks could have an economic impact. Jenkins said a mask was like a seat belt.

“This virus is serious and not going anywhere,” said Jenkins. “It's taken over Whitten Center.”

Cook said as CEO at Arthur State, he has closed three offices due to the coronavirus. He said if a resolution doesn't work an ordinance would have to be revisited.

McLean said citizens must be educated and buy into wearing masks, not forced to wear masks.

“You catch more flies with honey,” he said. “There is a way to get it done without mandating it be done.”

Kuykendall said he would not support an ordinance at this time. McLean and Kuykendall both supported revisiting the issue if needed.

The City of Clinton is working on an educational campaign that could involve free masks, T-Shirts and Billboards.

In response to revisiting the issue, Walsh asked what the numbers would have to be for an ordinance to pass, as the current positive rate is near 20 percent statewide.

“Are we waiting for someone we love to get it and then demand (masks)?,” she said.

Other business:

• The City Council approved a resolution to adopt a Historic District color palette approved by the design review board.

• The following employees were recognized for their years of service: Philip Wicker (10 years, police), James “Tink” Barnes (20 years, code enforcement), Norman Patterson (5 years, equipment operator), Julia Mercer (5 years, police).

• A resolution was passed supporting local law enforcement.

• City Administrator Bill Ed Cannon urged cooperation with the ongoing census. The City of Clinton only has a 48.6 percent response rate. “Those numbers need to be right — that will effect us for 10 years,” Cannon said.

• Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs said 64 percent of outstanding cases in the city involve overgrowth and weeds and are being addressed.

• After executive session, council voted unanimously to sell city owned property – Sterilite (54 acres) and American Legion Hut (2 1/2 acres). A package will be put together for a public bid.