City of Clinton breaks ground for recreation

THE FIRST CLINTON RECREATION COMPLEX.

City of Clinton officials and property owner / invited guest Monte Dutton break ground this morning on the first Recreation Complex for the City of Clinton. It is on Hwy 56, between the Clinton Presbyterian Community and I-26. The property contains 166 acres.

It will be constructed and maintained through the $5,328,000 that the City has in the bank from the Hospitality Tax, adopted in 2008. Mayor Bob McLean called that 1-cent (continuing) tax the seed for this long-awaited complex. In its initial phase it will have a community building and play areas, also planned are 2 miles of walking trails, a mountain bike trail, and ballfields, and finally an amphitheater.

McLean said the complex is designed so that "no matter a person's physical ability" Clintonians will have many decades of fun and fitness at the Recreation Complex. The first field will be named for Hall of Fame sports official, and retired city councilmember, Truman Owens. It is the first city-funded recreation center in the City's 150-year history.