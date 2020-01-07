Home / Breaking News / City approves $100,000 for Martha Dendy

Wed, 07/01/2020 - 10:00am adslogin
By: 
Brian Whitmore/Publisher

City of Clinton Council unanimously approved $100,000 for Martha Dendy Community Center on Monday.

Originally council had considered giving $50,000 for the first year and $10,000 for five years to the center. Now council will give $50,000 the first year and $50,000 the second year.

The approved funding does not bind future councils to a monetary commitment.

A shelter to cover a 16x20 pad was discussed. Martha Dendy Community Center Committee will provide labor, if the City provides materials. The cost will be presented for council’s approval at the July 6th meeting.

Council has transferred the property to the Martha Dendy Community Center Committee and is closing out a grant for funding.

More information can be found about the Martha Dendy Community Center on its Facebook site.

