Cinton's jobs-base to expand

State money will help company bring 92 jobs to Clinton facility.

More than 90 new jobs coming to Clinton are being facilitated by a state grant accepted last Tuesday evening by the Laurens County Council.

The Rural Infrastructure Fund will send $250,000 to Laurens County to help Blue Diamond Industries come into a vacant building on Torrington Road (former Anderson Hardwoods-Shaw Lumber building). A plastics company, Blue Diamond Industries will invest $15.3 million there for the creation of 92 jobs.

The FILOT for the new company already is in place (FILOT is the fee in lieu of taxes that industries pay instead of property tax).

Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said in cases like this, the state money does not go directly to the industries. The money “flows through” the county, and County Administrator Thomas Higgs was authorized to sign the documents allowing for the state aid.

Blue Diamond is one of three industrial announcements or proposed projects for 2022, after the LCDC spearheaded investment of more than $307 million for 2021. Council gave second reading to an ordinance authorizing a new FILOT for ZF Transmissions (40 years) and reassigned the fee agreement for TrueCore, a steel company in the Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens.

The TrueCore action is a name-change within the company, Coleman said, and does not affect investment.

In another development related matter, Laurens County will ask the SC Department of Transportation to study I-385, Exit 19, in the northern area.

The intersection now is “not ideal,” Coleman said, and $1.5 million will be spent to see if, or how, it can be improved. The State is kicking in $1 million with LCDC paying the balance. Again, this state money has to come to the county, with Higgs signing the acceptance, and then will flow to the DOT traffic study.

The intersection is near The Connexial Center, where a company, Shamrock Technologies, recently bought a spec building developed by the Laurens Electric Cooperative, and near ZF Transmissions’ massive plant at Gray Court-Owings.

There is much more land in The Connexial Center available for development, with full infrastructure available.

At the March 22 regular council meeting, members heard from Jason Tavenner, executive director of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Council adopted the Disabilities Awareness Month resolution, and Tavenner thanked Laurens County for promoting awareness of hiring differently-abled people.

“You guys are great partners,” Tavenner said.

LCDSNB supports 700 people with 19 homes and 33 people working in the community, 23 people in career preparedness, and 25 children receiving support.

Council heard from independent auditor Grant Davis, of Mauldin and Jenkins, that the county’s fund balance is a healthy $11.7 million, of which $10.8 million is unrestricted (available to be spent). That money would sustain the county for 5 months in the case of a nature or man-made disaster. The county also draws down fund balance money in the months when property tax revenues are slim. The county has $27 million in revenues - $18 million of which comes from property taxes.

It is an “unmodified,” or clean, audit opinion.

The county also has received the first half - $6.5 million - of its ARPA Money (the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act Covid-relief funds).

The county also spent more than $750,000 in federal grant money, which triggered a second audit report included in the overall document.

In other business, the council authorized an expenditure of about $6,000 in emergency management for a 911 equipment maintenance agreement, appointed Michael Floyd to the Planning Commission (member Shirley Clark recommendation), and agreed to a commendation resolution for Bishop Frederick James for his 100th birthday in April (member Diane Anderson recommendation). After a closed session, council authorized a buildings and grounds contract to extend roof replacement work to the entire roof of the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administrative Center.