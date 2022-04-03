The Chronicle's Publisher

MacDonald is newspaper's publisher.

Vic MacDonald, who has been with The Clinton Chronicle since 2012, today was named publisher for the newspaper which has served the Clinton community since 1900.

The announcement was made by the newspaper’s parent company, Smith Newspapers out of Fort Payne, Alabama.

“Vic is the face of the Chronicle” general manager Kevin Peterson said. “His experience in the field of Journalism and his visibility in the community and surrounding area make him the perfect fit for this transition. The good news for Chronicle readers is nothing will change from the standpoint of continued high quality news writing and in depth reporting because he will continue to fulfill that role.”

A 1975 graduate of Newberry College, MacDonald has worked in community journalism since his graduation from college. His initial job was Editor of The Lee County Messenger in Bishopville, and he has worked in Camden, Greenwood, Florence, Newberry, and Manning. MacDonald also served as the public information officer for the Newberry County School District and as a Newberry High School English, creative writing and literature, and yearbook teacher.

He is the recipient of 49 South Carolina Press Association individual or team-member awards in his time with The Chronicle.

Vic, and his wife, Pat Little MacDonald, live in Laurens and enjoy reading, music, travel, Auburn University sports and time with family. Both have been active for many years in community theater. Pat is a life-long resident of Laurens; Vic’s family lived for many years on the Isle of Palms.

MacDonald is a member of the Beckman Center Board of Directors (mental health), nominated by the Laurens County Legislative Delegation and appointed by the Governor. He recently joined the Clinton Rotary Club.

The MacDonalds have three grown children: Dr. Victoria MacDonald, a pharmacist who lives in Newberry; Patrick MacDonald (Molly), a service representative who lives in Boone, N.C.; and Mary Elizabeth MacDonald, an E-911 dispatcher who lives in Newberry. All graduated from Newberry High School, and from Wofford College, Furman University, Newberry College, and the University of South Carolina. His first wife, Trish, is a legal secretary living in Newberry.

“I appreciate the challenge,” MacDonald said. “Community journalism in South Carolina is very strong; and we, like most newspapers, manage three platforms - print, website and Facebook - while recently branching out into magazines. Our challenge is to provide constant content for all, while serving the needs of our Advertising Partners.”

In his time as Editor of The Clinton Chronicle, MacDonald has specialized in coverage of the Laurens County Council, School District 56 Board of Trustees, and Clinton City Council. He is the newspaper’s primary photo-journalist.

MacDonald, age 68, added that it’s an exciting time to be in Laurens County, with the former Shaw plant coming back on-line in Clinton with a Swedish company, Blue Diamond; and an industry, Shamrock Technologies, moving in to The Connexial Center near Gray Court. Residential growth also has been approved and projected for the county’s three main cities - Laurens, Clinton, and Gray Court - and the shores of Lake Greenwood continue to develop, the new publisher pointed out.

“Our company also has made a major commitment to upgrading our own, North Broad Street facility,” MacDonald said, “with our partners at locally owned and operated RBI Custom Builders.”

A massive new water treatment plant is coming on-line on Lake Greenwood; 16 quality of life projects are beginning to take shape from the Capital Projects Sales Tax (passed Nov. 3, 2020); and $8 million in NCAA Division I athletic facility improvements have been announced by Presbyterian College, the new publisher said.

“Our staff accepts the challenge of staying on top of these developments, and much more,” MacDonald said.

As Publisher, he leads a full-time staff of three - himself, Sophia Esque, advertising representative; and Shea Bradberry, bookkeeper and distribution. Jamie Bishop and Andrew Rhodes are the distribution drivers.