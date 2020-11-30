Christmas Concert

The 21st annual Christmas at PC to Air on Facebook this Weekend.

Christmas at PC, the Presbyterian College Department of Music's annual Christmas program, will appear online this year.

"Home for Christmas" will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 and on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. The performances will air on Facebook.

"From a very pragmatic standpoint, more people are going to be able to participate," said music professor Dr. Christian Elser. "What’s more, as the performance will be visible still after the livestream event, it’s something that folks can enjoy watching again, share with friends, or view at a time that is more convenient."

This year's program will include Christmas classics like "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!", "O, Holy Night," and a special rendition of "O Come, All Ye Faithful." The final number of the pre-recorded program will be a compilation of PC alumni singing "O Come, All Ye Faithful" as part of a virtual choir.

To watch the 21st annual Christmas at PC, "At Home for Christmas," please visit PC's Department of Music Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PCDeptOfMusic. Even those without Facebook can watch the program.