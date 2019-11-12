Christmas Is Coming in Laurens

Laurens Christmas: tree-light countdown and Friday night holiday kick-off activities.

The merchants were open late, the hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas treats were ready to eat, and restaurants had special hours – all Friday night in downtown Laurens to kick-off the Christmas celebration. Then, with a countdown from five, the really tall Christmas Tree was lighted in the corner pocket park at Harper and Main streets to “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd.

It was the third year that this park had played host to Christmas festivities. “Our businesses are open. We encourage you to stay downtown for a while and enjoy being downtown,” Jonathan Irick, Main Street Laurens executive director said. “The City does a tremendous job doing this for us, they take two to three days to put the tree up for us.”

This year’s Christmas on the Square presented “Christmas traditions”.

Christmas shopping kicked off at 6:30 – there were free trolley rides, hot cocoa, cookies and children’s activity stations to make ornaments, mix up reindeer food and elf dust, write letters to Santa to put in the special North Pole mailbox, and roast marshmallows. The City of Laurens, Main St Laurens and the Laurens Family YMCA sponsored the event.

“We want to thank Main Street Laurens and the City special projects department, CPW, and the police department; it takes all those groups to make something like this happen. We are lucky that Laurens has people to make events like this happen,” Mayor Nathan Senn said. “Jesus taught us to love our neighbors as ourselves, and Laurens is a community where we love our neighbors as ourselves. It is absolutely appropriate to celebrate that message. Thank you for loving your neighbors. Thank you for loving this town. I wish you all very merry Christmas.”

Special music was provided by the District 55 Honors Chorus. VIP Santa Photos were taken at Verdin’s Too home and garden shop – admission was with tickets available for sale at the front desk of the Laurens YMCA. The Laurens Christmas Parade was conducted Saturday evening.