Christmas Is Coming in Clinton

Clinton ushers in Christmas.

The Polar Express rumbled through right as they were going to start singing - and sirens accented the end of the 12 Days.

If it upset two combined choruses of Eastside Elementary, they certainly didn’t show it. The young people got Clinton into the Christmas Spirit right away.

“Only in Clinton are we held up by train, like every other day,” Mayor Bob McLean said in introducing the combined Kindergarten and 3rd grade choruses. It was the first time all Kindergarten classes has sung together and the first time all 3rd graders had sung together -- AND the first time K and 3rd singers had presented their songs together. They started practicing in September.

They harmonized through “The 12 Days of Christmas” - showing off the Five Golden Rings - “Deck the Halls,” “Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and others.

The program audience around The Depot was reminded that evergreens have been used for thousands of years at this time of year. The Romans used evergreens to observe the winter festival, and Christians see the trees as signs of everlasting life. Northern Europeans hung trees upside down from the ceiling using chains from chandeliers. Now, different kinds of trees reflect family traditions. The chorus sang “O, Christmas Tree” and urged the City of Clinton, “Let’s light the tree!”

And, it was done.

“They are the future of our city and country,” McLean said, calling for more applause. A bell rang, and there was Santa Claus making yet another visit to Clinton.

This time, he and Mrs. Claus were in Jitter’s cafe to see all the good boys and girls. Nearby, the Mingle and Jingle gave local artisans the chance to talk to visitors about their work and gifts for sale. McLean said 11 Uptown businesses were having extended hours for the season kick-off; many others featured window decorations hoping to capture a Main Street Clinton prize.

Carriage rides - as well as the Mingle and Jingle - were part of the second night, on Friday, of the Uptown Christmas program, themed “A Country Christmas”. Broad Street was lined Saturday morning for the Christmas Parade and, just like that, the Christmas - Hanukkah - Kwanzaa season was underway. Presbyterian College Music presented its seasonal program Dec. 7 and 8, and Whitten Center residents enjoyed a parade Saturday afternoon. Even more visits with Santa will be Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 413 North Broad St. (see bulletin board, this issue). The Festival of Trees continues through Jan. 1 at Woodbridge Senior Living Clinton; it is a free, family-oriented activity. Then, Main Street Clinton, the City of Clinton, and all its residents will turn the page, into the year 2020.