Child was in a car when it allegedly was stolen - Police

3 PHOTOS: Child abducted then released near Clinton.

Clinton Police investigated a child abduction and stolen vehicle report at an intersection of I-26 on Nov. 17. An incident report says a man driving a red Ford F-150 pick-up and another man who allegedly stole a 2008 Ford Fusion were involved in the crime.

The child - in the car when it was allegedly stolen - was found safe at Hardee’s, Hwy 56 at I-26 east of Clinton. The two suspects were described as white men 20-25 years old wearing hoodies and jeans. The incident was reported to authorities at 7:04 p.m. Clinton Police listed the incident on their Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear if the people who allegedly took the car knew the child was in the back seat. The child apparently was released near the Day Inn Hotel, area of Burts Road. The child’s sippy cup was found near this location - the cup was retained as evidence in case the suspect(s) handled it. The child’s information is redacted from the Police report.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from businesses in this busy commercial area - Blue Ocean, Wendy’s, Comfort Suites, McDonald’s - and contacted other department to BOLO the red truck. The Ford Fusion’s driver had a cell phone left in the car when it was taken, and other devices were used to determine the phone’s (and the car’s) location.

The alleged theft location is listed on the Police report as 12818 Hwy 56 N., Clinton.