CRIMES ARE ALLEGED.

Laurens County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Michael Vaughn Ellison, 52, of Mountville, on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the Boone (N.C.) Police Department, a member of the N.C. ICAC Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a member of the Task Force in both states, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Ellison possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Ellison was arrested on February 4, 2021. He is charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

Man arrested for refusing to stop

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

“On 2/6/2021, Laurens County Deputies were advised of a vehicle pursuit that was initiated by Greenwood City. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was reported stolen and was being driven by Jessie Huckabee into Laurens County.

“Huckabee was already wanted for a multitude of offenses by multiple jurisdictions, including Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Driving Under Suspension 2nd, as well as Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly attempting to run over three Deputies with a vehicle during an incident that occurred in Laurens County just three days before.

“Stop sticks were eventually deployed at Burnt Mill Creek Road and the subject’s vehicle was disabled on Highway 221 South. Jessie Huckabee is currently being held on the following charges, with more charges possible: Grand Larceny, Malicious Injury to Property, Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense x2, Failure to Stop For A Blue Light x2, Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon, Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

“Sheriff Don Reynolds said, ‘This individual is a habitual criminal. He preys on society and is definitely a danger to the community. He is repeatedly arrested and released from jail. This needs to stop before the ultimate price is paid. The Deputies on scene handled the situation well and I am proud of their efforts in putting him behind bars once again.’”