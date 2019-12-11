Child Alert

Found Safe, LCSO has confirmed - BOY IS MISSING.

Today (November 12) at approximately 6 pm, 12 year old Hunter Edge walked away from 93 Human Services Road in Clinton. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, and is 5’3” tall.

We are told that Hunter does not have a cell phone. He has been entered into the national database as a runaway and our office (along with other agencies) has actively searched for him since we were notified. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).