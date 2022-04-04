Thornwell Leads Child Abuse Prevention Month in Laurens County with Community Breakfast.

Awareness Event Encourages Community Advocacy to Combat Child Abuse

Thornwell, a non-profit organization committed to the most innovative and effective solutions to help children and families in need across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, is hosting its inaugural community awareness breakfast and proclamation event for Child Abuse Prevention Month on Thursday, April 7 at 8 a.m.

Joined by local leaders and stakeholders, the event seeks to foster greater awareness and advocacy to prevent child abuse and support healthy, thriving communities.

Thornwell is a Child Abuse Prevention Month partner with Children’s Trust of South Carolina. Held every April, Thornwell joins other organizations throughout South Carolina to encourage support for families and help create positive childhood experiences. What happens in childhood can last a lifetime and childhood adversity can have long-lasting negative health effects into adulthood. Science shows that healthy, happy, and thriving children have better odds of becoming healthy and happy adults.

“Now more than ever, our families need us – organizations, governmental agencies, businesses, communities, neighborhoods, faith-based groups and individuals – to join together,” Thornwell Executive Vice President, Lindy Scott said. “When we support families, we become a stronger, more resilient community, and children grow up happy, healthy and safe.”

For nearly 150 years, Thornwell has worked to be a community leader in supporting children in need. Today, the organization offers a unique continuum of care to come alongside children and families as an empowering partner to nurture, encourage, enrich and advocate for them on their journey. Children’s Trust is South Carolina’s prevention leader and the state chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America and supports a network that shares the belief that all children should thrive, live in secure families, and be surrounded by supportive communities.

“We are proud to be standing with these leaders in our community,” said Scott. “We ask that everyone join with us to cultivate the relationships, connections and places that help every child thrive. Your participation in this month’s activities sends a signal that we are united as advocates working toward a common goal of supporting families and children.”

Sue Williams, CEO of Children’s Trust, applauded Thornwell for participating in Child Abuse Prevention Month. “As South Carolina strives to give every child the opportunity to grow up healthy and happy, we know we must all work together,” Williams said. “There is no single public agency, community organization or individual that can ensure success for our children. Together we create a better tomorrow for South Carolina.”

About Thornwell

Founded in 1875, Thornwell is a diverse non-profit ministry across South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida that serves to prevent child abuse and neglect, to build up and reunite families, and to support healthy communities in the name of Jesus Christ. Thornwell believes family changes everything in a child’s life, and addresses the welfare of children not as a singular event, but as a comprehensive, ongoing cycle of services and support designed to help children and families, no matter what stage of life they are in. Learn more about Thornwell and the services they provide for children and families in need at http://www.thornwell.org.

About Children’s Trust of South Carolina

Children’s Trust of South Carolina is the only statewide organization focused on preventing child abuse and neglect. The organization leads and supports a network that shares our belief that all children should thrive, live in secure families, and be surrounded by supportive communities. Learn more at scChildren.org.