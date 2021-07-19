Chamber Celebrations

Three Businesses & a parking plaza.

On July 14th, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting on the corner of East Main and North Harper for the “Welcome Plaza” parking lot in Laurens. This new addition is the first electric vehicle charging station in Laurens County. Amanda Munyan, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, kicked off the celebration by thanking attendees and expressing excitement for the Grand Opening of the Welcome Plaza. Mayor Nathan Sean thanked members of Laurens City Council, Laurens CPW General Manager, John Young, #1 Signs and Designs, Main Street Director, Johnathan Irick, the public, and all who contributed to the renovation of this parking lot and highlighting the importance of attention to detail in the City of Laurens. Downtown visitors are encouraged to utilize this convenient parking area at the intersection of Highways 221 and 76 while enjoying the growing downtown activities, like shopping, event participation, dinning, or visiting the Laurens County Museum.

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebratory ribbon on July 14th for the Grand Opening of Riverside Garage and Tire’s second location. Owners, Jakeh & Jessica Cooper, opened the first Riverside Garage location in 2015, and with the support of family and community they were able to open a second location at 630 North Harper Street. Amanda Munyan, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, kicked off the celebration expressing excitement for the success and growth of this business in Laurens County. Entrepreneurs, Jakeh & Jessica, were surrounded by many friends, family members, team, and loyal customers during this celebratory event. Riverside Garage and Tire provides full service auto and truck repair, tires, oil service, engine diagnostic, transmission, brakes, suspension, and other services to their customers. To learn more about this business give them a call at (864) 681-0082, or visit their Facebook page, Riverside Garage and Tire Inc.

A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting was hosted by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 16th, to celebrate Floyd Family Funeral Home. The owner, Mr. James Floyd Jr., is a Presbyterian College student-athlete alumna, and he has deep roots in the Laurens County Community. James began his funeral services career alongside his mother at her funeral home in Clinton, SC, and has over 20 years as a licensed funeral home director. This event was well attended by many community supporters, including Nathan Senn, Mayor of Laurens. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Amanda Munyan, kicked off the celebration, showing appreciation for many attendees who came to show their support. Located at 202 Caroline Street in Laurens, Floyd Family Funeral Home is proud to be a part of the Laurens County Community. For more information, visit their website, www.floydfamilyfuneralhome.com or call, (864) 715-0822.

Friday, July 16th, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new location of Sadler-Hughes Apothecary. For over 100 years, Sadler Hughes Apothecary has been serving the community and looks forward to continuing its service at the new location, 102 Jacobs Highway in Clinton, SC. Father and son duo, Walter M. Hughes, Jr. and Walter M. Hughes III, are President and Vice president of this staple business in Clinton. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Amanda Munyan, kicked off the celebration by thanking attendees including, Bob Mclean, City of Clinton Mayor, many City Officials, and numerous community supporters for coming to show their support. For more information about Sadler-Hughes and the services they provide, visit their website, ww.sadlerhughes.com, or call, (864) 833-4000.