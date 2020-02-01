Certificate of Merit - Life-Saving

AMERICAN RED CROSS WILL HONOR 18 AVX CORPORATION TEAM MEMBERS FOR SAVING A LIFE.

Red Cross Certificate of Merit presented for using training skills to save a life

Fountain Inn — On June 14, 2019, over a dozen team members of the AVX Corporation in Fountain Inn, SC called on their American Red Cross training in Red Cross Adult First Aid/CPR/AED to help save the life of a man who became unresponsive at the office. For their heroic and lifesaving action, five team members will receive the Red Cross Certificate of Merit and 13 team members will receive the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action in a ceremony at the Red Cross of the Upstate Board meeting on January 7th.

WHEN: January 7, 2020 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Pelham Medical Center (250 Westmoreland Road, Greer S.C.)

WHO: Interview opportunity with award recipients and Red Cross team members

The Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course. The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is given to individuals who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life

“We’re extremely proud to present both the Certificate of Merit and the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action to these AVX team members,” said Lisa Colby, Executive Director of the Upstate SC Chapter. “The actions of everyone involved exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

On June 14, 2019, a gentleman lost consciousness at AVX Corporation in Fountain Inn, SC. The gentleman was walking slowly back to his desk after lunch when a co-worker had asked if he was feeling alright. The gentleman responded ‘no’ but was able to make it to his desk chair and sat down. Shortly afterwards, the gentleman fell unconscious. The coworker alerted staff who then contacted 9-1-1 and alerted security and first aid responders. The gentleman was lowered to the floor and was quickly assessed. It was determined the gentleman was not breathing and lacked a pulse. Chest compressions were conducted immediately. Another staffer arrived shortly afterwards to assist. Staff had brought an AED to the scene, where it was setup while chest compressions continue. Due to the size of the facility multiple staff members directed Emergency Medical Services. EMS arrived on scene and continued to provide care. Without a doubt, the skills learned in the American Red Cross Training Services course helped to save the life of this gentleman.

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills sessions) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize, or be inspired.