A celebration this Tuesday

Celebrate Laurens County!

The second annual Celebrate Laurens County, hosted by Eat Smart Move More, will be teaming with other community initiatives in action for one night only and you don’t want to miss it.

Held at The Ridge in Laurens on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Celebrate Laurens County will begin at 6 p.m. with 30 minutes of networking and a delicious meal before introducing the evening’s lineup of community presentations.

The entire event is offered free of charge to participants.

For the first time, the new Laurens County Coalition for a Healthy and Vibrant Community will offer insight on the organization’s mission, vision and values. The coalition was organized through a grant awarded by the SC Office of Rural Health and Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

Because both coalitions are committed to improving the mental health of our youth in Laurens County, a focus will be shared by local School District #55 on the development of successful curriculums that are making a difference to students.

Laurens Middle School teacher Michael Waldrop and his eighth grade students will offer insight into their program that has made a notable impact on this health disparity.

In addition to learning about this exciting school program, attendees will also hear updates about other community successes.

Leaders from the Laurens County Trails Association, Eat Smart, Move More Laurens County, State Health Department officials, and the Bridging the Gap program will offer updates on their progress and achievements.

Celebrate Laurens County is open to the community with dinner and networking from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. and program updates from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. In addition many community agencies will be hosting informational and educational booths for attendees.

A reminder, the entire evening is offered free of charge to community.

Please mark your calendars for Tuesday, Feb. 11 and plan on joining us for an evening of sharing up to the minute initiatives and actions all aimed at making Laurens County a healthier place to live and work.