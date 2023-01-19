Cause & Manner of death is not yet determined

Dead inmate identified a week later - but no town of residence listed.

On 01/12/2023 an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at 154 Templeton Rd. Laurens, SC 29360. Laurens County EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputy Coroner William (Bill) Williams with Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified him as Gary F. Kinner, a 47-year-old male.

The cause of death is pending autopsy.

PREVIOUS:

On January 12, 2023 at approximately 7:40AM while routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. The individual did have existing health conditions. The Laurens County Coroner's Office is assisting. As is protocol, SLED is investigating as requested. All inquiries should be directed to SLED.

No further information from LCSO at this time.

There is nothing on the SLED Newsroom about an investigation.