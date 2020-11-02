TWO-COUNTY CHASE.

Hakeem Evans of Laurens, wanted for the murder of Rasham Walker, of Clinton, was apprehended in Spartanburg County on Tuesday after a two-county chase.

The series of events began when Mauldin Police Department officers tried to make a traffic stop. The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Department reported that Evans stopped, got out of his vehicle and carjacked a second vehicle.

Officers pursued the second vehicle from Mauldin, in Greenville County, into Spartanburg County. The chase ended when Evans got out of the second vehicle and ran away into a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Interstate 85.

Lt. Kevin Bobo said in the release, “Our agency, with the assistance of multiple other agencies, established a perimeter for our canine and helicopter units, and the suspect was eventually located in a creek bed in the woods.”

Lyman Police provided assistance in establishing the perimeter.

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

Two men with ties to this community died violently in Laurens. Their funerals were the same day last week in Clinton.

Authorities have not announced a connection.

Kimori T. Godfrey, 21, graduated from Clinton High School, according to several social media posts. He was shot to death Jan. 24 about 8:26 a.m. at a Fleming Street residence.

Rasham Eugene Walker, 32, the father of six children, was shot to death Jan. 23 at 210 Walker Ave., Laurens. His death notice said he lived on East Florida St., Clinton.

His body was found about 3 a.m.

Authorities have identified Brandy Nichole Standridge, 26, of Drake Circle, Iva, as a suspect in Walker's death, a report said Monday.

He had been shot multiple times, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. Standridge was denied bond on a murder charge; she was taken into custody early Saturday, a report said.

A Laurens County Sheriff's Office statement said, "On February 1, Brandy Standridge was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Rasham Walker that took place on January 23. This is still an ongoing

investigation and more charges/arrests are possible. (Sheriff Don Reynolds)Investigators and deputies have worked tirelessly on this case and will continue to do so. I appreciate their dedication to bringing justice to the family of Mr. Walker. This was a senseless act of violence and it is my prayer that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

At the time of the homicide, the LCSO said, “There is no threat to the public and we believe this to be an isolated incident. This is an ongoing and active investigation and details will be released as they are available. ... The subject is unknown currently; however, investigators are actively following leads. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, so details are limited at this time. If you have any information, anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).”

Sheriff Don Reynolds said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family during this difficult time. Our team is working on this case diligently. If you know something, it is of the utmost importance that you share this information with our investigators so that justice can be served.”

Then, shockingly for the Laurens community, just a few hours later another man, Godfrey, was shot to death. Authorities arrested and charged with murder, Azaerion Dykazious Jones, 19, of Laurens. He also was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was ordered held without bond in an initial court appearance (a circuit judge sets bond in murder cases in South Carolina, normally with the guarantee of strict supervision).

A second man was arrested and charged later, originally accused of being an accessory, but later charged with firing a gun at Jones.

Nakerrious Lashed Pressley, 19, of 516 Fleming St., Laurens, has been arrested and charged with obstructing justice, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is accused of firing a gun into a residence where Jones was inside (917 South Harper St. Ext., Laurens). His bonds total $250,000.

A report said the incident report explains that Pressley was upset by Facebook pictures of him.

Jones had posted the pictures, the report said.

Pressley allegedly admitted firing shots at Jones’ house but said he was shooting at the ground.

On the obstruction charge, a Laurens Police warrant alleges that Pressley took a 9 mm handgun from the lap of victim Godfrey. He placed the weapon, after a shooting, under the residence at 516 Fleming Street, Laurens.

Authorities have not announced a connection between Walker’s death and Godfrey’s death, happening just a day apart in the same city.

Walker was born in Brooklyn, N.Y, his death notice says. His parents, children, siblings and lifetime companion are listed as survivors. His funeral was Jan. 29, at Childs Funeral Home Chapel, and the family was at the home, 801 East Florida St., Clinton.

Godfrey’s death notice said visitation was Jan. 28 at Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, 1235 S. Bell St., Clinton. His celebration of life was Jan. 29 at Zion Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 165 Airport Rd., Clinton, with interment at Orchard Park Memorial Garden, Apple Orchard Road, Clinton.

A Facebook posting said, “I have only seen Kimori a few times since he graduated high school, but he always had the same huge smile. ... Kimori’s horrific deaths needs to serve as a wake-up call for our youth and community. Use words, not violence.”

“He was a light in this world,” post comment said.