A Case for Paid Sick Leave - South Carolina

Nearly 1.6 Million Workers in South Carolina May Have to Go to Work Sick, Risk Spreading Coronavirus, Due to Lack of Paid Sick Days and Paid Leave

Analysis Makes Case that to Open the Economy Safely, Workers in South Carolina Must Be Able to Take Paid Sick Days and Paid Leave

To slow the spread of coronavirus, tens of millions of workers nationwide are being asked to stay home to self-isolate and care for loved ones in quarantine or for children during lengthy school closures.

Yet gaps in newly-enacted federal coronavirus legislation leave up to 1.6 million workers in South Carolina without emergency leave protections and women and workers of color are more likely to be affected, according to an analysis by the National Partnership for Women & Families. Nationwide, between 68 and 106 million workers are left behind. As public interest grows in when and how the economy can be safely reopened, the new data shed light on the disproportionate burden that gaps in the law place on women and workers of color, who are more likely to work in frontline positions such as health care workers and cashiers at large stores.

The United States has no federal paid sick days or paid leave standards, and South Carolina does not have statewide laws in place. To help address this gap during a public health emergency, provisions in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) enacted in March ensure millions of private-sector workers have up to two work-weeks of job-protected paid sick days to address their own or a loved one’s health, self-isolation or quarantine needs. The law also establishes 12 weeks of job-protected family leave for employees caring for a minor child whose school or usual place of care has been closed due to a public health emergency.

During negotiations, special interests significantly pared down the original bill to exclude all workers in businesses with over 500 employees, which accounts for more than 1 million workers in South Carolina.

The FFCRA also established carve-outs for small businesses as well as health care providers and emergency responders. These exclusions hit women and workers of color in South Carolina especially hard. Women make up 66 percent of workers in all frontline industries in the state, including 80 percent of health care workers and 55 percent of workers in grocery, convenience or drug stores. In grocery, convenience and drug stores, Black workers make up a 25 percent larger share of workers and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) workers a 40 percent larger share than they do in South Carolina's workforce overall.

“The coronavirus is not only a public health crisis – it’s also a caregiving crisis, and it’s especially damaging for women and people of color. In a country shaped by centuries of sexism and white supremacy, the uneven impact of this pandemic is yet another example of how women of color are essential to an economy and a society that all too often treats them as disposable,” said Erika Moritsugu, vice president for Economic Justice at the National Partnership for Women & Families. “Women of color are more likely to be frontline workers, yet even before the pandemic they were less likely to have workplace leave protections, which now may be a matter of life and death. Caving to special interest demands and establishing carve-outs for large corporations exacerbated disparities and put public health at greater risk. As President Trump and his task force plan to re-open the economy, we demand that Congress must close gaps in paid leave and paid sick days coverage. This means including the provisions of the Providing Americans Insured Days (PAID) of Leave Act in future coronavirus legislation, which would provide comprehensive paid family and medical leave and paid sick days for all workers and establish permanent national standards.”

Only 19 percent of all workers have paid family leave through an employer. More than 32 million private sector workers in the United States cannot earn a single paid sick day and Black and Latinx workers are less likely than white and AAPI workers to have access to any workplace leave protections. While 93 percent of the highest-paid workers have paid sick days, only 31 percent of the lowest paid workers have this protection. Managers and professional workers are more likely to have paid sick days (90 percent) than service workers (58 percent), despite the fact that service workers are more likely to interact with the public – and therefore are more vulnerable to contagion.

The National Partnership for Women & Families supports the PAID Leave Act, sponsored by Sens. Patty Murray and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna’s Essential Workers Bill of Rights.

National Partnership for Women & Families is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group dedicated to promoting fairness in the workplace, reproductive health and rights, access to quality, affordable health care, and policies that help all people meet the dual demands of work and family. More information is available at NationalPartnership.org.

CHARLESTON --- This Mother’s Day, Danielle Barkley and Emily McConnell, Count the Kicks Ambassadors in the state of South Carolina, invite South Carolinians to make sure every expectant South Carolina mother counts.

South Carolinians can help save babies in our state by spreading the word about Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign.

Count the Kicks teaches expectant moms the method for and importance of tracking their baby’s movements daily starting at 28 weeks, and acts as an early warning system for mom and baby.

Research shows a change in fetal movement is the earliest and sometimes only indication there might be an issue with a pregnancy. Count the Kicks encourages moms to get to know the normal movement pattern for their baby by having daily kick counting sessions using the free Count the Kicks app, which is available in 12 languages. When the amount of time it takes to get to 10 movements changes, this could be a sign of potential problems with mom or baby and is an indication to call their provider. When expectant moms get to know what’s normal for their baby, they know when to stay at home and contact their provider and when to head to the hospital. Kick counting data within the app can even be emailed or texted directly to providers — a helpful way to determine the next best steps for mom and baby during a time when there may be changes to in-person prenatal appointment schedules.

“This is important to me because on May 9, 2019, at my 37-week routine appointment, my husband, Dustin, and I learned that our daughter and first child, Margaret Bernice McConnell, no longer had a heartbeat. Margaret’s death has been the most devastating experience of my life, and her death is unexplained. She falls into the category where 60 percent of stillbirths are unexplained. I was never educated on the importance of keeping track of fetal movement during the third trimester, but I strongly believe that if I had been, Margaret would be here with us today,” said Emily McConnell.

Every year in the U.S. 24,000 babies are born still, according to the CDC. South Carolina vital statistics show that an average of 445 babies are born still each year in our state. In Iowa, where Count the Kicks began, the state’s stillbirth rate dropped by nearly 32 percent while the rest of the country has remained relatively stagnant. Danielle and Emily want to bring the same success to South Carolina, which would save 143 babies each year.

“This is important to me because on October 13, 2014, our daughter and first child, Lydia Jaelle, was born still at 30 weeks gestation. My husband and I had gone to the hospital the night before, concerned about Lydia’s lack of movement that day. After having what I would describe as a ‘picture perfect’ pregnancy, we were completely shocked and devastated to learn that our daughter’s heart had stopped beating. I truly believe that if I had been counting her kicks, I would have gotten to the hospital soon enough for her to be born alive and here with us today. I want every expectant mother in South Carolina and beyond to know how important it is to monitor her baby’s movements during pregnancy and speak up if they notice a change,” said Danielle Barkley.

Healthy Birth Day, Inc., the nonprofit that created Count the Kicks, currently has a growing network of supportive doctors, nurses, hospitals and clinics that give Count the Kicks materials to their patients. We have a free Count the Kicks app in Google Play and iOS app stores that allows expectant moms to monitor their baby’s movement, record the history, set a daily reminder, count for twins and has been downloaded more than 100,000 times in all 50 states. We have Count the Kicks Ambassadors in 27 states and Washington, D.C., appeared on Good Morning America, and produced a national PSA that has generated more than 300 million viewer impressions.

Learn more about our mission to save 7,500 babies every year and improve birth outcomes everywhere at CountTheKicks.org.