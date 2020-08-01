Case highlighted the need to control inmates’ access to cellphones in prison

Lexington man alleged to be triggerman for dead woman.

Authorities have identified Arron Michael Carrion, 27, of Bluefield Road, Lexington, as the alleged triggerman in a homicide that happened last year. The victim’s body was dumped in a remote area (Ekom) near Laurens.

Allegations are this homicide was orchestrated from a state prison.

Charges against Carrion allege that he shot to death Michelle Marie Dodge, also 27, of York. Others have been arrested and charged with luring her for the purpose of kidnapping and transporting her body from Gaffney, the alleged murder site. A state inmate has been charged with ordering the death; a motive has not been disclosed by authorities.

Carrion was charged with murder. He is accused of shooting the victim in the head.

Dodge’s body was found July 20, 2019, at 903 McDaniel Road, Laurens.

Authorities said at the time that a state inmate, James Robert Peterson, is one of eight people initially arrested and charged in connection with the homicide. More suspects have been taken into custody since then.

Peterson, authorities allege, used an illegally obtained cellphone inside the largest prison in Columbia to order Dodge’s death. The homicide is alleged to have happened in a house in Gaffney. There, the last place Dodge was known to be alive, was found 1 kilo of meth. Dodge served a year in prison, in 2018, for meth possession, according to The Rock Hill Herald; her Facebook posts written under a different name said she had gotten a job. Her car was found later in a remote area near Gaffney – the sheriff there said it looked like somebody was trying to push it into the Broad River.

The Chronicle reported last summer that Peterson was serving time in Kirkland Correctional. People there know him – The Greenwood Index-Journal reported - “According to the state prison system, Peterson in December 2009 was charged with striking an employee and assault and battery of an inmate with intent to kill or injure. In December 2011, Peterson was charged with threatening to inflict harm on an employee.”

The rest of the suspects were rounded up in Laurens, Cherokee and Sumter Counties, and Gaston County, North Carolina. Somehow, at least nine suspects and the victim came into contact with each other through “the meth trade,” according to Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

Laurens County is lead on the case since Dodge’s body was found here.

It is not known if she had any other connection to Laurens County.

Carrion originally was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, along with Aaron Sprouse, 27. Peterson is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Other suspects are charged with accessory before and after the fact of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and accessory after the fact of kidnapping.

Early on, after Dodge’s body was, Reynolds said he was turning down all requests for one-on-one interviews, to concentrate on the investigation. At a later media availability, he said, “One thing I can share with you is something I feel is very important. Mrs. Dodge’s murder was orchestrated by a prisoner who is currently serving a 30-year sentence. This is only accomplished by prison gangs having access to contraband cell phones. The young lady’s death is a complete tragedy, and one life taken so soon is one too many. I hope this tragedy helps bring to light the seriousness of this issue. Common sense would tell us if the cell phones won’t work, they will be of no use to the inmates. Unfortunately, the solution is not that simple. The people behind those walls are not law-abiding citizens. They are criminals, a large majority of whom are violent, and extremely dangerous. We need to do everything in our power to limit their ability to communicate unlawfully with their outside counterparts.”

There are civil rights and technical issues with cellphone jamming in prisons, but there is a proposed act of Congress to do it - the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act. Now a federal judgeship, US Attorney Sherri Lydon asked for such a law in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal entitled, “Let States Jam Prison Cellphones”:

“We do not put criminals behind bars only to have them continue their criminal enterprises from inside prison. We will continue to use every tool available to us to stop this threat to public safety. But until our state and local partners are permitted to jam cellphone signals in prisons, inmates with time on their hands and unrestricted access to the Internet will continue to run drug rings, scam innocent Americans, and perpetrate crimes that help them grow their wealth while incarcerated.”

According to information in Lydon’s op-ed, James Robert Peterson – now charged with murder in Dodge’s death – is a “poster boy” for cellphone jamming in prisons:

“In September 2016, a federal grand jury charged 15 defendants — 5 of whom are current SCDC inmates — with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and related offenses. The defendants used telephones, primarily contraband cellphones, and the U.S. Mail to facilitate the drug offenses charged, and they conspired to launder drug money by conducting money transfers, cash withdrawals, and purchases of and deposits onto pre-paid cash cards.

“The five SCDC inmates — Sok Bun, Paul Ray Davis, Jhon Marlon Acosta, James Robert Peterson, and Samuel Travis Wiggins —capitalized on their nearly unfettered access to contraband cellphones to not only continue their criminal activities, but to direct the criminal activities of nine ‘facilitators’ outside of prison, all of whom were willing to accept drug packages for distribution and collect payment on behalf of the inmates. The inmates routinely brokered and managed the delivery and distribution of methamphetamine from California to the upstate of South Carolina and elsewhere in the state. The contraband cellphones were often equipped with touch screens and Internet access, which enabled prisoners to coordinate drug transactions, confirm shipment and delivery, and transfer drug trafficking proceeds.

“All but two of the inmate defendants pleaded guilty. In September 2017, after a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted Bun and Peterson on all counts. During the trial, the jury heard numerous recorded calls made by Bun, Peterson, and other inmates from inside South Carolina prisons. … Peterson was sentenced to 330 months in federal prison, which will follow the 35-year sentence he is currently serving for murder and assault and battery with intent to kill, both 2005 Cherokee County convictions.”

The victim Dodge’s family said (statement by aunt Kris Allison), “Michelle had a pure heart who helped her family and anyone in need no matter what it was. She loved to draw and her laugh filled the room. It was the most pure and honest sound. Never forced. She touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with. We will never be able to fill the void she leaves in our hearts.”