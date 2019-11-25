Case of alleged animal cruelty in Cross Hill

ANIMAL CONTROL - CRUELTY STATEMENT.

On Friday, Nov. 22, around 2 p.m., Laurens County Animal Control responded simultaneously to 2 separate locations in Cross Hill that resulted in multiple animal seizures at each location along with multiple misdemeanor and felony level charges.

Although the responses were simultaneous, the incidents were unrelated. An officer responded to a location on JohnGrant Street, Cross Hill, for a welfare check. Upon arrival the officer first observed 3 dogs that were severely malnourished with no clean water or food. They were tethered using heavy chains.

Further investigation revealed a total of 7 dogs on the property. Only 3 were of acceptable weight. The chains on these animals were so heavy that on one dog, the chain caused a severe laceration to the neck.

All 7 dogs on the property were seized and several had to be transported to a local animal hospital for treatment where 2 of them remain. Multiple local citations were issued and this incident has been referred to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for consideration of further charges.

The second location was on Aberdare Dr Cross Hill where we were requested to respond by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for multiple animals living in deplorable conditions. When we arrived, we found 16 cats and one large dog living in a single wide mobile home that was littered in feces and urine, fleas, trash and rotten food. The amount of roach bug and spider infestation in the home was terrifying. Surprisingly, all the animals were of substantial weight.

A total of 12 cats and one dog were taken from the residence. The other 4 cats were able to escape capture into the wooded area behind the home. We will continue to try to get those animals to safety, as well. 15 citations for violations of the Humane Care ordinance were issued and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office obtained felony warrants for Ill Treatment of Animals in this case.

Our shelter was already beyond capacity before these cases; and with the seizure of 20 additional animals, our officers worked well into the night along side the agents from neighboring counties who graciously stepped in to assist Laurens County Animal Control and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to get these animals to safety. These were just 2 of the 3 felony abuse/neglect cases we responded to in the past week. Animal cruelty and neglect continues to be a problem in Laurens County.

There is NO excuse for starving an animal in Laurens County. There is no excuse to not provide animals in your care the basic needs of adequate shelter from the elements, food and constant access to fresh water. If you need help reach out to our shelter.

The Laurens County Animal Control department is committed to the prevention and aggressive prosecution of these cases. We are most thankful for Sheriff Don Reynolds and his deputies who demonstrate this same passion on a daily basis. We hope that Solicitor David Stumbo and his office will share in this commitment in the felony cases for prosecution and seek maximum sentencing in Animal Cruelty cases. Only then will we start to see a solution to this problem.

Our shelter remains full and we need adopters, fosters and rescues. Donations can be made at the shelter, 79 Mount Vernon Church Road, Laurens, SC or by mail: Laurens County Animal Control P.O. Box 238 Laurens, SC 29360.You can view our available animals at laurenscounty.us/litter-humane-office which is updated live as animals come in or are adopted out of our shelter. Also on that page there is a donations list and a link to our Amazon Wish List.Please understand that the Laurens County Animal Shelter is not the same or in any way related to the Laurens Humane Society. We are separate entities.

In addition to these cases, we had another case this morning where we seized 13 more dogs. Please help us adopt out some of the animals that can be adopted to make room for the court case dogs.

Geoff Brown,

Laurens County

Litter/Humane Supervisor

864-984-6812 Office

864-681-3179 Direct Line

www.laurenscounty.us

CHARGES: Child Neglect & Ill Treatment of Animals

Monday, November 25, 2019 -- WLBG on-line

Two women were arrested Friday on charges of having a child and numerous cats living in deplorable conditions. 41-year-old Jennifer Salway and 39-year-old Heather Marie Ward, both of 67 Aberdare Drive, Cross Hill, were served with warrants charging each with Unlawful Neglect of a Child and Ill Treatment of Animals. Each is accused of having her 10-year-old child in deplorable living conditions Friday, November 22nd. Each is also charged with Ill Treatment of Animals, in general, accused of having twelve cats contained within a small residence where the living conditions were inhumane. Both Ms. Salway and Ms. Ward were released from detention on personal recognizance bonds of $10,000 on their Unlawful Neglect of a Child warrant and $5,000 on the Ill Treatment of Animals charge.

Animal Cruelty

Monday, November 25, 2019

Fox Carolina has reported a second incident Friday that allegedly included animal cruelty. This case was inside the Cross Hill town limits. The report says Animal Control officials responded to John Grant Street for a welfare check Friday afternoon. On arrival, an officer reportedly observed three dogs that were severely malnourished, with no clean water or food and tethered with heavy chains. The chains were reportedly so heavy that one dog had a severe laceration on its neck. Fox reports further investigation revealed a total of seven dogs on the property. Only three were of acceptable weight. Fox reports multiple citations were issued. WLBG found no one booked on these charges at the Johnson Detention Center.