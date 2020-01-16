Carrying "The Burden" of Racism

GREENVILLE -- The Redneck Shop opened in 1996 and divided Laurens County, but a new movie about the infamous Ku Klux Klan museum/store could help heal old wounds.

“Burden” will be released to theaters on Feb. 28, but members of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church and special guests got an advanced screening on Sunday afternoon at Regal Hollywood & RPX.

The movie centers on the story of Michael Burden Jr. (played by Garrett Hedlund), who is raised in the KKK, but breaks away after falling in love and seeking a better life. Rev. David Kennedy (played by Forest Whitaker) takes in Burden, his girlfriend, Judy (played by Andrea Riseborough) and her son and shows them kindness.

Kennedy said the movie was an accurate depiction of the true story.

“They did a super job on the story and Forest Whitaker played me very well and Crystal Fox played my wife (Janice Kennedy) very well, and Usher did a super job playing (Clarence Brooks). I think it was a good movie.”

But Kennedy would change one thing.

“I didn’t care for the profanity being used,” he said “They had my son (Kelvin, played by Dexter Darden) and me using profanity.”

Like many films, first came the book — Burden: A Preacher, a Klansman, and a True Story of Redemption in the Modern South by Courtney Hargrave was published in 2017.

“It goes both ways,” said Kennedy. “Some people are crazy about the book and some will love the movie better.”

“Burden” was written and directed by Andrew Heckler and his film won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

“It is an absolute labor of love,” said Heckler, in attendance at the advanced screening. “It was a long journey to get to the shooting of it, but it was an amazing experience. The shooting was incredible. We had an amazing cast of actors that were completely giving, an amazing crew. We had the Reverend (Kennedy) and his congregation come down and be in a couple of scenes. That was pretty lively and pretty fun. I couldn’t ask for a better experience”.

Seeing someone play him on screen was surreal for Kennedy.

“It is off the chain,” he said. “It’s an incredible experience. It brought back a lot of emotions about when this all happened — to see young people going through something negative like that.”

Kennedy said he still talks with Burden from time to time.

“He’s trying to keep his whereabouts hidden, because repercussions could take place,” said Kennedy.

The screening had a 180-person capacity, most every seat was filled and those in attendance applauded when the credits rolled. Attenders were a mixture of races.

The film does take some artistic license from the actual story. Burden’s true story doesn’t have a Hollywood ending — a broken marriage and prison. John Howard, the Klan leader who founded the Redneck Shop, is played by Tom Wilkinson and known as Tom Griffin in the film.

Howard deeded the Redneck Shop to Burden in 1994, with the stipulation that Howard could operate it until his death. Burden had a falling out with Howard and sold the deed to Kennedy’s church for $1,000 in 1997. Howard continued to run the shop until 2012, when after a long court battle, Kennedy was able to evict him. Burden tried to help Howard in court, claiming he was impaired when selling the theater to Kennedy. Howard passed away in 2017.

The Echo Theater, where the Redneck Shop was housed, had segregated seating in its heyday. Kennedy wants to see the former home to segregation and the KKK be turned into a cultural center to discuss racism and encourage inclusion for people of all colors. At the end of the movie, information on how to help this dream come to fruition is displayed.