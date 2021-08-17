Carjacking alleged

Laurens County officials have issued a statement about a man killed by an officer in Lexington County.

The shooting incident on I-26 is being investigated by SLED - standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting. A SLED statement said it is investigating actions of a Newberry County deputy.

The victim has been identified by Lexington County authorities as Phillip John Walden, 40, of Taylors. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, the coroner said.

The fatal incident started with an alleged carjacking, authorities said.

SLED said agents are investigating an incident from Sunday, in which a suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with a deputy from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. SLED there would be no further comment on the active investigation.

“Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors,” a SLED statement said.

SLED said there was a reported carjacking, and when the deputy located the vehicle, and attempted a traffic stop, there was a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended in Lexington County and the confrontation took place there.

A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office August 17 statement said:

“On August 15th at approximately 6PM, deputies responded to I-26 Eastbound near exit 60 in reference to multiple wrecked vehicles and a carjacking by an individual armed with a knife.

“At approximately 5:50, the subject identified as Phillip John Walden entered I-26 and lost control of his vehicle, striking another vehicle. Walden then drove off the right side of the interstate up an embankment before rolling back into the roadway and landing upside down. After exiting with a pair of scissors in hand, he attempted to stab the individual that was involved in the collision and began cutting himself. He then walked up the side of the interstate Westbound in the Eastbound lane attempting to stop motorists. Walden flagged down other motorists and assaulted them before attempting to steal their vehicle at knife point. The motorists were able to fight Walden off, however he was able to force another driver out of their vehicle. Fortunately, all victims sustained minor, if any, injuries. Walden continued traveling down I-26 Eastbound causing multiple collisions.

“Phillip John Walden continued into Newberry County where he later encountered Law Enforcement.”

The incident in Lexington County was the 26th office involved shooter in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shooting in South Carolina - one involving the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED.

