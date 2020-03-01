Capital Projects on Clinton agenda

The Clinton City Council will conduct its first meeting of 2020.

It will be Monday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. in council chambers, the municipal center, 211 N. Broad St. The meeting is open to the public.

The Council will present 2019 Christmas Parade winners and Spirit of Christmas Decorating Award winners, and will recognize city personnel who participated in Christmas events. Proclamations will include January as Birth Defects Prevent Month, Blood Donor Month, and War on Illegal Drug Use.

The 2019 audit will be presented by the McKinley, Cooper firm.

Council will give first reading to an ordinance amending the business license rate schedule and class schedule (NAICS Code), will consider capital improvement projects to be submitted to The Capital Initiative Commission, will consider a connectivity study relating to pedestrian and bicycling traffic, and will be presented a petition encouraging the governor o vote against the business license bill.

The City Manager’s Report will be about the city council meeting calendar, 2020, and city projects. Agenda item 10: recognize citizens registered to address council.

Executive session (none listed) and reports and recommendations completed the agenda. The Clinton City Council’s regular meeting dates are the 1st Monday of each month (excluding holidays).