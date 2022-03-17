Home / Breaking News / Called meeting to review projects

Thu, 03/17/2022 - 2:33pm Vic MacDonald
Clinton City Council agenda

Clinton City Council will discuss hiring a lobbyist.

 

The Clinton City Council will have a called meeting Monday, March 21, 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St. The council will receive a March projects update. Council will give final reading to an amendment to the easement and annexation agreement for the ClintonPark Corporate Center and will annex property on the southwest side of Hwy 72 (Starbucks and Bojangles are proposed for this business area near I-26).

Council will vote itself into closed session to discuss: personnel, Court Department; personnel, City Manager; and contract, the City of Clinton Lobbyist Services.

The meeting may be viewed electronically on the City of Clinton's Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc

 

 

