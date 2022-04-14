At called meeting

At a meeting Monday, Clinton City Council will consider re-opening the Bailey Municipal Center.

The work session meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Building, 211 N. Broad St. The meeting can be viewed on the City's Facebook Page. The municipal center was closed as a Covid precaution, and now with new infections on the wane, governments are considering re-opening public buildings. In closed session, council also will consider a contract related to the Bailey Municipal Center Re-opening Plan (as well as a contract related to property).

To date, South Carolina has had 1,470,597 Covid infections, and 17,698 people have died (April 3-9 numbers, SC Department of Health & Environmental Control).

Council will receive an update on the Leonard Property, will receive an update on the Recreation Complex Survey, and will consider the appointment of City Manager Thomas Brooks as a city representative on the Laurens County Development Corporation Board.