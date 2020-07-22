Businesses are concerned about where employees go, contact virus

Workplace Masks.

LAURENS COUNTY – The Laurens County Development Corporation (LCDC) is working to rally citizens in our community — and the state as a whole — to help slow the spread of Covid-19. Last week, in partnership with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, LCDC began promoting the #WearItSC campaign, an effort to encourage the wearing of protective face coverings/masks.

The initiative has already gained momentum with local leaders, businesses, and industries. LCDC hopes that the message will resonate throughout the community and preventative measures will be taken so that the virus does not continue to negatively impact business and production.

Laurens County industries and manufacturers are vigilant in their efforts to decrease the spread of Covid-19 by requiring social distancing and the wearing of face masks in their facilities. The LCDC is encouraging the entire community to extend these critical precautions outside of the workplace as well.

Taking preventative measures, such as wearing a face mask in public, will help keep production running and local businesses thriving.

Many local companies have Covid-19 precautionary practices in place and several have shared their practices and #WearItSC campaign photos.

At the Inteplast BOPP Films plant in Gray Court, 123 employees have joined in the #WearitSC challenge. BOPP Films is proud to partner with fellow South Carolinian businesses in keeping its employees and their families safe and protected against COVID-19 exposure. In many of Inteplast’s locations, cleaning stations with ample disinfectant and cleaning products can be found, as well as daily temperature screenings, and socially distant seating in break rooms.

Senior Director of Operations Greg Gillis said masks are non-negotiable at the facility. The collective safety of his colleagues and their families continues to be a priority. “We are heeding the advice of national and state medical experts who have advised that due to the fact that COVID-19 can be spread asymptomatically, the best way to limit the spread is through social distancing and the proper wearing of facial coverings. The message to employees is, you are wearing the mask to protect others as much as yourself, because no one knows who may be positive for the virus,” said Gillis. Plant Manager Scott Coffey said that staff has been wearing masks since March, due to Inteplast’s company-wide guidelines for pandemic safety standards. “Wearing masks and social distancing are our best defenses in defeating this virus and assuring everyone’s well-being. We wear the mask because we care for each other and each other’s families,” said Coffey.

The entire plant at Fukoku America, Inc. (FAI) has committed to additional safety protocols to keep their workplace safe for all employees. Some of these additional practices include social distancing, temperature checks, additional engineering controls such as personal masks, barriers, social distancing signs and reminders, and additional cleaning and disinfectant protocols on a regular basis. Their employees — including the entire leadership team and the President — have been crucial to the cause by supporting these additional precautionary measures. FAI values safety in their workplace and encourage all employees to be socially responsible away from work during these difficult times. Human Resource Manager Jeannie McCallum says, “At FAI, we care about each other and are a family. We have recently seen a large increase in business volume and look forward to continuing to grow in Laurens county.”

For more on the #WearItSC campaign, or to join in the initiative and help encourage others, visit the “News and Media” page at www.growlaurenscounty.com.

TODAY:

Clinton has 394 Coronavirus-COVID-19 cases - projected for 2,814. Hospital Beds Available Statewide - 1,522.

COVID-19 Snapshot (Totals as of July 22) -- 69 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths in South Carolina on July 16, it's the highest one-day total since the virus struck SC in mid-March. There were 56 additional deaths reported on July 21.

In the 21-30 age range there are 21% of the state's infections - 11% in the 11-20 age range. School starts back in Clinton on Sept. 8. There is no official resume-classes date listed on the Presbyterian College website.

Laurens County cases: 998; Deaths: 23, including under investigation - at least 4 in Clinton; Projected cases: 7,129.

South Carolina cases: 74,761; Deaths: 1,242, 52% of which are among blacks; (hospitalizations info is not available) there 2 confirmed cases of MIS-C (multisystem inflammatory syndrome) in children, both under age 10; 1 child has died in Chester County.

Hardest hit county: Charleston, 9,958 confirmed cases; projected for 71,129. State's Recovery Rate: 87%.

United States cases: 4,069,728; Deaths: 145,572; Recovered: 1,908,493; US Rate: 93% recovered/discharged.

Worldwide cases: 15,241,186; Deaths: 622,731; Recovered: 9,209,574; World Rate: 94% recovered/discharged.

Figures: SC Department of Health & Environmental Control, and worldometer.info

The Harvard Global Health Institute says 18 counties in South Carolina are under a COVID-19 red alert. These include Laurens County - 998 confirmed cases. Researchers say a stay at home order is needed in these 18 counties to mitigate COVID-19, because rates are past the tipping point for uncontrollable spread. ** red means more than 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people over last week. ** The Governor's Office has not announced any new stay at home / shelter in place executive orders -- there are/have been 4,069,728 COVID-19 cases in the United States, by far, the highest infection number in the world - Brazil is 2nd with over 2M, India is 3rd with over 1M.

CDC adds runny nose, nausea to the growing list of COVID-19 symptoms

Congestion, runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are the four most recent COVID-19 symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added to its growing list of potential signs of the novel coronavirus.

The CDC previously said symptoms include chills, fever, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell. The agency now lists 11 symptoms on its website.

The additions come as health experts continue to learn more about the disease, and care for very ill COVID-19 patients is improving. Even so, the CDC states the current list doesn't include all possible symptoms for the virus.

Doctors have also identified a symptom informally dubbed "COVID toes" – the presence of purple or blue lesions on a patient’s feet and toes.

The federal health agency warns that symptoms could appear 2-14 days after exposure, most commonly around 4-5 days. People who have contracted COVID-19 report a diverse, wide range of symptoms. For some patients, symptoms last months.

Individuals with COVID-19 may be most contagious one or two days before symptoms appear, one study found.

The CDC has maintained that older adults and those who have severe underlying medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease and diabetes, appear to be at higher risk for "developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness." At the end of June, the CDC updated and expanded its list of who is at increased risk for getting severely ill from COVID-19. The agency broke from earlier guidance, saying that pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women.

