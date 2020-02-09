A Business Boost

Relief grants give small business a window to survive coronavirus.

Laurens County has leveraged a $50,000 investment into a grants program that could sustain small businesses through the economic downturn of the Coronavirus-COVID-19 Crisis.

Live entertainment and social venues have been closed, close-contact businesses like salons were ordered to shut down, dance schools took a hiatus until social-distanced instruction could be worked out, restaurants without a drive-through had to figure out curbside service. All these, and many more, small business dilemmas have been encountered in the U.S. since the early March invasion of the coronavirus.

While South Carolina is pretty much back to work, disposable income is lower and people have adjusted to just “doing without” -- all to the detriment of “mom-and-pop shops,” many of which have been community staples for decades.

The County responded with a $50,000 relief grants program, recommended by council chairman Dr. David Pitts and presented with results Aug. 25 by Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

There were 64 applicants, and 44% of these businesses have been in operation 11+ years in Laurens County communities.

“Many times we have heard the county does not do for small business - this is a small gift,” Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood said. “This is not something the county council did. The taxpayers did it.”

“The committee did a fantastic job,” Munyan said. “They helped me stay grounded.”

Munyan facilitated an ad hoc committee that solicited applications, screened and selected businesses awarded grants of $1,500 and $1,000.

Preference was given to businesses that did not receive federal coronavirus assistance funds.

Crunching the numbers, Munyan said 73% of the selected businesses received $1,500 and 27% received $1,000. The selected businesses employ more than 160 full-time-equivalent employees, and 28.79% are in retail. The numbers show 73% of the businesses advertise on Facebook, but Munyan said 48.48% of the businesses that answered follow-up questions said they have no business plan.

“We will work with them through our partnerships,” Munyan said.

The grants have been received - “they were mailed Friday of last week,” Munyan said - and her PowerPoint showed pictures of the small businesspeople holding “Thank You” signs. The Chamber is touting this small business grants program through its “Think Local” multi-media campaign.

There were 33 grants awarded.

Council Members Brown Patterson and Garrett McDaniel served with others on the screening committee. The council’s $50,000 appropriation came from the reserves account.

“Big business gets helped through tax money - this is for small business,” Patterson said.

“Amanda gave the committee structure. I want to thank the council for approving the funding,” McDaniel said.

At the end of October, the business-recipients will submit reports about how they used the money. Munyan said through continued study, the chamber can “learn from these businesses” the obstacles they overcame in responding to a global crisis.