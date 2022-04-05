Business Assistance

CommunityWorks and the City of Fountain Inn Pilot Relaunch Grant to Help Businesses Recover From COVID-19.

Greenville - CommunityWorks and the City of Fountain Inn have partnered together to create the City of Fountain Inn Relaunch Grant program. This program will offer eligible for-profit and non-profit businesses an opportunity to apply for up to a $5,000 grant to support business pivots, working capital, rent and mortgage, inventory, utilities, infrastructure development, COVID-19 related marketing expenses, PPE and more. Businesses and nonprofits must be located within the city limits of Fountain Inn, have 10 or fewer employees, and meet several other qualifications which can be found on the CommunityWorks website.

As part of a greater COVID-19 small business relief effort, CommunityWorks has launched similar programs in neighboring cities to Fountain Inn, allowing small businesses across the Upstate of South Carolina to receive financial assistance in the multifaceted wake of COVID-19. “CommunityWorks is happy to partner with the City of Fountain Inn to help support the resilient businesses within the city. We hope to see many businesses benefit from this grant, which will ultimately lead to a stronger community as a whole,” said Tammie Hoy Hawkins, CEO of CommunityWorks.

“While we launched our Main Street grant this year, we also wanted to honor the investments all of our businesses and nonprofits make in our community. In the wake of COVID-19, it’s important that we provide an avenue for all our businesses to access grants which help them relaunch and reinvest back into their work and continue their impact,” said GP Mcleer, Mayor of Fountain Inn.

Businesses interested in applying for the City of Fountain Inn Relaunch Grant program can learn more and apply online.

CommunityWorks

CommunityWorks’ mission is to build a brighter future for underserved families and communities through financial education, lending, and investing, with a focus on people and communities of color. Certified by U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), CommunityWorks operates a community loan fund that supports community economic development. Since its inception in 2008, CW has generated over $382 million in local economic impact, serving 7,352 families through small and micro business loans, business and financial coaching, affordable housing and community loans, and down payment assistance.