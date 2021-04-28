Burned Suspect Dies

HOW A SUSPECT CAUGHT ON FIRE.

Man dies; he was taken off motorcycle

by Sheriff’s deputies and was burned

Authorities have identified Michael Henry Miller, 60, of Fountain Inn, as the victim of fatal burns suffered last week after he and another person were taken off a motorcycle by deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

A Coroner’s Office statement said Miller died April 27 after being flown to the Augusta Burn Center two days earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle burned because of a fuel spill that happened because the vehicle did not have a cap on its gas tank. Miller and the other person allegedly was “involved in an attempted traffic stop moments earlier, but the driver had eluded law enforcement,” a statement said.

The encounter between deputies and the suspects on the motorcycle happened in Hickory Tavern - the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road - in northwestern Laurens County.

This is what the Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the incident:

“On April 25th at approximately 5 p.m., an incident occurred in Hickory Tavern at the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road. Two Sheriff’s Office units were parked at this location when a motorcycle drove up and stopped. This motorcycle was believed to be involved in an attempted traffic stop moments earlier, but the driver had eluded law enforcement.

“Due to this, Deputies made contact with the driver, which resulted in two subjects being assisted off the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle tilted over and due to the bike having no gas cap, spilled fuel which erupted into flames. The Deputies worked quickly to extinguish the fire. The driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the Augusta Burn Center. The passenger suffered a burned foot.”

The Sheriff's Office said no charges were filed, and issued a redacted incident reports. The names of the victim, the responding officer, and the approving officer are blacked out.

The report says, "… I was parked in the parking lot at Tavern Cafe on Neely Ferry Road standing outside my vehicle. Deputy (redacted) attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle that turned onto Wasson Gin Road. (redacted) observed the motorcycle approaching the intersection, and began to slow down. I observed the motorcycle to turn towards me and continue to slow coming to a stop directly in front of my police car.

"The suspect, later identified as (redacted) began yelling at me about the attempted traffic stop. A female that was also on the back of the motorcycle, later identified as (redacted) also began yelling about the traffic stop. I activated my body camera and began talking to the suspect. Unable to hear the male due to the motorcycle running and him wearing a helmet, I advised him to shut the bike off. I then attempted to hit the shut off switch and the male slapped my hand off the switch. Suspect then cut the bike off as Deputy (redacted) removed him from the bike and placed him on the ground. The female in the back stepped off the bike and walked behind me. The bike flu over as Deputy (redacted) and Deputy (redacted) were attempting t detain him. I iced the bike up and stove it back onto the kick stand.

"Deputy (redacted) then applied a handcuff to the suspects wrist as he female approached my back. I then turned and advised tis female to back away. As Deputy (redacted) was continuing to place the suspect in handcuffs, the exhaust pipe had fell off the bike n a puddle of gasoline that was on the grind. The gasoline then ignited with the suspect, Deputy (redacted) and Deputy (redacted) in it. Deputy (redacted) and Deputy (redacted) attempted to put the flames on the suspect out. Deputy (redacted) retrieved a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and sprayed the suspect with it. I retrieved a towel from my car and attempted to continue to put out the flames n the suspects legs. Deputy (reduced) returned with another fire extinguisher and sprayed the suspect again. During this time fire, EMS, and the medical helicopter was dispatched. Deputy (redacted) and myself began removing the clothes that were still trying to reignite with our hands, and I retrieved a bottle of water to rinse the suspects face. EMS arrived to scene and took over medical care on the suspect. (Redacted) towing arrived to retrieve the motorcycle."

The report lists $25 as recovered but no property as burned.

The report lists "offenses" as receiving stolen goods, and says there was one person arrested.