Building for Northern Laurens County

JDavis Construction Lays the Foundation for Economic Growth in the Upstate by Building A New Industrial Warehouse in the Connexial Center -- Northern Laurens County.

In Laurens County, JDavis Construction is making progress on the concrete shell of a speculative building located in the Connexial Center, an industrial park sitting on 450 developable acres.

The first of six planned industrial facilities that are visible off Interstate 385, the building rests on 28 acres and spans 150,000 SF with an opportunity to expand to 200,000 SF. Composed primarily of structural steel and precast concrete panels, this building is ideal for industrial manufacturing or distribution. It features a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roof, exceeds EPA Energy Star requirements, and eases costs because ot its UV light resistance abilities.

Understanding the project’s potential impact, Joel Davis, president and owner of JDavis Construction, commented, “We are thrilled to contribute to the industry of South Carolina and help the economic development of Laurens County. When jobs are created and more people are going to work, it’s a sign of a healthy community.”

The project is on track for completion by the end of summer 2020.

