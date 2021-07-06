Laurens County spending will go up 15% but there appears to be no plan for a property tax increase to pay for the increase.

The County Council will conduct a public hearing Tuesday on two budget ordinances, and a third and final reading is needed to make the spending documents official. Governments generally want to have their budgets in place by July 1.

The County Budget is $35,705,957, up 6.2%.

The Fire Budget is $3,539,650, up 8.8%.

The budget ordinance says tax millage will need to be set to generate $14,389,000, and the tax increase needed is listed at 0%. County and municipal taxes are limited by state law - the county is authorized to raise taxes 2.71% (the inflation rate) without a referendum.

To balance the Fire Budget, 18 mils of tax will be needed for operations and 2 mils will be needed for capital. The budget ordinance sets the tax levy for fire service at 20 mils.

The millage needs to raise $2,534,000.

This information is according to ads for the 5:30 pm June 8 public hearings.

The council meets on the second floor of the historic courthouse; its meetings are livestreamed on the county website.

The County also assesses 3 fees:

--- $55/annual/each residence for solid waste management

--- $10/annual/each residence for animal control

--- $25/annual/each registered vehicle for roads.

The County has special revenue funds and tax levies for: Treasurer, Sheriff’s Office (2), Piedmont Tech & USC-Union at Laurens, Emergency Medical Service (2), County Deficit/Reserve Account, and the County Capital Account.

All Local Option Sales Tax money generated next year will go toward credits to property taxes.

This information is according to ordinances proposed to balance the budgets.

The County Council also is poised to greet a New Industry.

Investment is approximately $4,217,000 but not less than $3,373,600; their agreement does not list a jobs figure. A full announcement is embargoed for release Wednesday morning, and will be posted here.