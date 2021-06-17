Budget & Bonds

SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL BORROW $800,000.

The District 56 Board of Trustees will decide on Monday whether to borrow $800,000 from its legally-provided bonded indebtedness.

The district is allowed to borrow 8% of the total value of property within the district. The money will be used for 1) capital improvements, 2) cost of the bond, 3) other purposes approved by the board.

Bonds are repaid with property taxes.

The decision - by resolution, requiring one reading and no public hearing - will be made this Monday during the 7:30 pm board meeting in the Clinton High School Auditorium.

A 7 pm public hearing on the District’s proposed $27,158,496 budget - up 4.1% over this year’s budget - also will be held at this meeting, the board’s regular June meeting. The board will not meet in July.

After the public hearing the board will give 2nd and final reading to the spending document (FY 2021-2022).

In the bond resolution the District has total valuation of $59,359,600 in property, 8% of that is $4,748,768, and that’s where the $800,000 will come from. The District also has other outstanding bond issues.

The school board will discuss personnel and contracts in closed session beginning at 6:15 pm this Monday, June 21 (normally the board meetings are the 4th Monday of each month except for a summer break and a Christmas break).

The Budget Public Hearing convenes at 7.

Call to Open Session and Opening Remarks will be at 7:30.

The board also will give Special Recognition, hear audience participation, receive the Superintendent’s End of Year Report, hear announcements, receive a financial report, approve the budget and the bond resolution, and take action from executive session.

After this Monday, the board’s next regular monthly meetings, all at CHS, will be: