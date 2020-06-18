Budget approved; Rhythm a go

Clinton City Council approved a $31 Million budget and the town festival is a go despite COVID-19.

Council held a public hearing Monday before approval of the budget and invited questions from the public by way of Facebook. There were no questions.

Before the second and final reading to approve the budget, council members asked questions of the administration.

Shirley Jenkins asked about Martha Dendy not being budgeted as a line item. Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs said funding can be pulled from other areas.

Jenkins also questioned cost per citizen of services increasing. For water and utilities the average citizen would see a $1.50-$2.00 increase. Higgs reiterated that taxes are not going up.

Danny Cook asked that the financial loss of losing Bi-Lo in 2021 should be considered.

Megan Walsh asked about advertising in the budget and cash flow.

The budget was approved by a 6-1 vote, with Jenkins voting no.

Rhythm on the Rails

Megan Walsh questioned why holding Rhythm on the Rails was not on the agenda, as council was to discuss moving forward with the event at the meeting.

"COVID numbers have doubled," she said. "I'm concerned that we are holding a mass gathering."

"We're putting ourselves in jeopardy," said Jenkins.

Higgs said there were no negative comments on social media about the City holding the event. He said the City had received feedback from all over the southeast.

Main Street Director Adele Alducin listed what was being done to protect the crowd:

• Limited vendors to adequately space. (About 20 barbecue vendors are coming.)

• Posting of DHEC Regulations.

• Vendors must sign a release to follow DHEC guidelines and will be inspected by the Clinton Fire Department.

• Eight more portable toilets were ordered.

• Hand washing and sanitizer stations will be provided.

• No open area will be in front of the stage.

• Tables will not be moved and will be constantly sanitized.

Also, police will use their discretion on enforcing distancing. Higgs said he trusted the judgement of Laurens County citizens.

"Every business is open," said Mayor Bob McLean.

Walsh and Jenkins supported the city's efforts to organize and keep the event safe.

"I support the city staff and I'm not concerned about due diligence," said Walsh. "My family has spent its entire career in public health. When the businesses opened up, the numbers went up. With a gathering like this, I'm concerned about the increased transmission of the disease."

Walsh also asked that council discuss COVID work procedures and identify policy at the next meeting, July 6th.

Support local business

Shirley Jenkins questioned why the City of Clinton did not advertise the budget public hearing or the Rhythm on the Rails event in The Clinton Chronicle.

"Who determines where advertising money is sent?," she said.

"It's up to department heads, but ultimately it is up to the City Manager (Bill Ed Cannon)," said Higgs.

Jenkins said when it concerns the citizens of Clinton, public hearings should always be placed in The Chronicle.

"I'm concerned why our city does not support our only city newspaper," she said. "Whether you agree with their articles or if mistakes are made in coverage, we should support The Chronicle."

Higgs said he would relay the question to Cannon, which was absent due to a medical procedure scheduled the next day.

Other items:

• Council will hold a virtual meeting with Martha Dendy leadership on Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m.

• The city entered into a contract with Gar-Con for the water tap at the Recreation Complex. Cost: $74,400.00 and alternates in the amount of $22,750.00.

• The city manager was authorized to make an emergency purchase to replace the failed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA). Cost: $10,544.00.