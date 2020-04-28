Brings 41 Years of Experience to New Post

Gregg Nibert named varsity boys basketball coach - Spartanburg Day School.

SPARTANBURG - Experienced coach Gregg Nibert, former men’s basketball coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, has been announced as the next head coach of Spartanburg Day School’s varsity boys’ basketball team.

Nibert brings 41 years of coaching experience to the program.

He served as the head basketball coach at Presbyterian College for 28 years, earning the distinction of the winningest coach in the program’s history with more than 400 wins during his time at the helm.

Nibert twice led the team to South Atlantic Conference championships and was named South Carolina Coach of the Year. Most recently, he’s worked as a P.E. teacher and assistant football and basketball coach at Spartanburg Christian Academy.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity of being Spartanburg Day School’s head basketball coach,” Nibert said. “I want to thank (Head of School) Rachel Deems and (Athletic Director) Joy Couch for offering me this tremendous position. Spartanburg Day School has a great reputation for academics and athletics, and I am looking forward to being on this great team.”

Nibert earned a master of education administration from the University of South Carolina and has a bachelor of science in physical education and health from Marietta College.

He is the founder of Camp of Champions, Inc., a long-running team basketball camp for junior high, JV and varsity teams.

Nibert began his coaching career in 1979 as an assistant coach for Rice University in Houston, Texas. He also coached basketball at Furman University before moving on to Presbyterian College. Couch said Nibert’s reputation as a goal-oriented, highly motivated coach and leader precedes him.

“We are excited to welcome Gregg Nibert to Spartanburg Day School,” Couch said. “His extensive coaching experience speaks for itself, but his known dedication to teamwork, integrity, goal setting and character development was a natural fit for our program. I feel certain that under his leadership our basketball program and Griffin Athletics overall will continue to grow and thrive.”