Bringing Books to America

Laurens County Library to celebrate National Bookmobile Day, April 22.

Laurens – Starting with horse-drawn vehicles sending boxes of books to general stores and post offices more than a century ago, libraries have used bookmobiles to deliver information, technology and resources for lifelong learning to Americans of all walks of life.

Today (Wednesday, April 22), we celebrate National Bookmobile Day, recognizing the contributions of the dedicated bookmobile staff that provide vital library services to their communities through a fleet of more than 659 bookmobiles.

The occasion is an opportunity for Americans to express their support for these important mobile institutions that often extend library services into areas that are not served by a physical library.

The Laurens County Library is celebrating National Bookmobile Day by presenting a virtual commemoration of eighty (80) years of Bookmobile service. The presentation will be available online and through social media.

“Libraries are engines of opportunity. They level the playing field for every member of our community. Our nation’s libraries often reach beyond their walls to provide equal access to information for all. Bookmobiles offer the perfect example of how libraries bring these valuable resources to our patrons,” says Julian Shabazz, Bookmobile/Outreach Services Coordinator. “Since 1940, our bookmobile has served people of all backgrounds, providing access almost every service that patrons find in library branches, including readers advisory, WiFi, youth and senior programs.”

Celebrated annually during National Library Week, National Bookmobile Day is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA), the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS), and the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). For more information, call (864) 681-0793 or see the library’s website: www.lcpl.org