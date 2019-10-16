Bond attorney will provide legal advice

CLINTON COUNCIL SCHEDULES CLOSED-DOOR MEETING.

The Clinton City Council will receive legal advice behind closed doors tomorrow (Oct. 17) related to a bond. The bound counsel will present information that is covered by attorney-client privilege, according to the agenda.

This called meeting will be at 5 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the municipal center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The council also will discuss Capital Improvement Projects to submit to the Sales Tax Commission & Millers Fork Trail.

The Clinton City Council's normal meeting date is the first Monday of each month. These called meetings and regular meetings are open to the public, except when the council votes itself into executive session.