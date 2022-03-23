Home / Breaking News / BOLO cancelled

BOLO cancelled

Wed, 03/23/2022 - 1:41pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office

WOMAN MISSING NEAR CLINTON -- LOCATED AND SAFE.

 

 

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office has issued the following statement:

BOLO - cancelled 3 pm.

 
Missing woman, family concerned. 
Kalah Gary has been missing since approximately 9AM this morning (3/23). Was last seen entering woods near the 2300 area of Hwy 308 in Clinton. 
 
DOB: 08/10/1995
5'06" 130lbs
 
Kalan was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and Vans shoes with flowers. 
 

We are actively searching the area for Ms Gary so please avoid the area to allow law enforcement and bloodhounds to work.

Trending Video

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media