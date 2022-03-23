WOMAN MISSING NEAR CLINTON -- LOCATED AND SAFE.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office has issued the following statement:

BOLO - cancelled 3 pm.

Missing woman, family concerned.

Kalah Gary has been missing since approximately 9AM this morning (3/23). Was last seen entering woods near the 2300 area of Hwy 308 in Clinton.

DOB: 08/10/1995

5'06" 130lbs

Kalan was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and Vans shoes with flowers.

We are actively searching the area for Ms Gary so please avoid the area to allow law enforcement and bloodhounds to work.