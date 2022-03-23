BOLO
Wed, 03/23/2022 - 1:41pm Vic MacDonald
Laurens County Sheriff's Office
WOMAN IS MISSING NEAR CLINTON.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office has issued the following statement:
Missing woman, family concerned.
Kalan Gary has been missing since approximately 9AM this morning (3/23). Was last seen entering woods near the 2300 area of Hwy 308 in Clinton.
DOB: 08/10/1995
5'06" 130lbs
Kalan was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and Vans shoes with flowers.
We are actively searching the area for Ms Gary so please avoid the area to allow law enforcement and bloodhounds to work.