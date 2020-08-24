Home / Breaking News / Boil Water

Boil Water

Mon, 08/24/2020 - 1:52pm Vic MacDonald

JOANNA - BOIL WATER.

 

 

Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission advises residents of the Joanna community, east of Clinton, to boil their water.

Residents are advised to "vigorously boil their water at least 1 full minute prior to drinking or cooking" - people advised to take necessary precautions to prevent possible injury when boiling water, and ice made from water not boiled should not be used.

Water passed through a line being installed during Young Rd and Greenplan Rd construction, entering the line serving Joanna. No bacteria contamination has been confirmed -- water is being tested for contamination. Advisory on LCWSC Website.

 

