Board will see Innovation Education

The District 56 Board of Trustees on Monday will tour the Joanna Woodson Elementary School ACELLUS Lab and Sensory Path.

The tour will be part of the board’s regular meeting - 7:30 p.m. at JWES. It is part of the board’s effort to reach out to all schools during the academic year - most meetings are conducted in the Clinton High School auditorium.

The meetings are open to the public.

A Welcome, Pledge of Allegiance and Joanna Woodson Elementary presentation will open the meeting, followed by audience participation. The Superintendent’s Report will include Cognia, National Gear-Up Conference, and Administrative Rule Update - Procurement. The board will receive a financial and an instruction update.

Members also will receive an Act 207 Diploma Request and will action(s) as necessary from an executive session.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be March 23, 7:30 p.m. in the MS Bailey Child Development Center Multi-Purpose Room.